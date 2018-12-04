Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Expected to start Wednesday
Bazemore will likely draw a spot start at small forward Wednesday against the Wizards, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Taurean Prince (ankle) figures to miss at least a few games due to injury, and Bazemore will presumably take on Prince's minutes for the time being. Bazemore is averaging 10.2 points along with 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists over his last five games (23.6 minutes per contest), so more playing time will only increase his fantasy value.
