Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Gets to foul line 10 times in Sunday's loss
Bazemore recorded 15 points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes during a 117-106 loss to the Bucks on Sunday.
Bazemore didn't shoot the ball well in the win, but made up for it as he got to the free throw line 10 times, where he sank all 10 shots. He has an odd free throw habit going on early in the season. In four of the team's seven outings so far, he has shot a combined total of zero free throw attempts. In the other three games, he has a combined total of 28 free throw attempts. At 36.6 percent from the field, Bazemore hasn't shot the ball well yet this season, but the averages of 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game are decent.
