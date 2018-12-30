Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Heads to locker room
Bazemore went to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
It's not immediately clear why Bazemore left the court. He should be considered questionable to return.
