Bazemore scored 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 97-89 loss to the Pacers.

He was the only starter to score in double digits on another terrible night for the Hawks offense. Bazemore's numbers haven't been affected much by the lack of talent around him -- he is averaging a career-high 14.7 points a game, but his shot volume remains almost unchanged from what it was when he was a complementary option on a competitive Atlanta roster.