Bazemore finished with 26 points (10-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals over 24 minutes Tuesday against San Antonio.

Bazemore played fewer minutes than all of the starters, but that didn't stop him from leading the team in scoring. Despite his valiant effort, the Hawks would fall 117-111. With only five games remaining in the regular season, Bazemore is averaging 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 63 contests.