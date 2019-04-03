Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Leads scoring charge
Bazemore finished with 26 points (10-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals over 24 minutes Tuesday against San Antonio.
Bazemore played fewer minutes than all of the starters, but that didn't stop him from leading the team in scoring. Despite his valiant effort, the Hawks would fall 117-111. With only five games remaining in the regular season, Bazemore is averaging 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 63 contests.
More News
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Will play Sunday vs. Milwaukee•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Well-rounded line in Sunday's win•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Posts above-average production•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...