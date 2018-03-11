Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Leaves game with sprained knee Sunday
Bazemore suffered a sprained right knee during Sunday's matchup with the Bulls and will not return, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bazemore suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's contest, finishing with six points 2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and three assists across 12 minutes. While it's being listed as a sprain, look for Bazemore to undergo more tests to make sure there's nothing more serious at hand. For now, consider Bazmore questionable ahead of Tuesdays game against the Thunder and if he were to miss time, Tyler Dorsey would likely fill in with more minutes on the wing.
