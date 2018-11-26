Bazemore is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat with a left ankle sprain, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bazemore has been nursing a sprained left ankle recently, though he was able to play through the issue Sunday and appears likely to do so again Tuesday. The 29-year-old notched 20 points, five assists, four rebounds and one block across 25 minutes during the team's last game -- a 124-123 win over the Hornets. Look for his status to clear up following Tuesday's shootaround.