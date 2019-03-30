Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Bazemore (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Bucks.
Bazemore appears to have suffered a minor strain in his left thigh during Friday's loss to Portland. If he's unable to go, DeAndre' Bembry and B.J. Johnson would be in line to see increases in minutes.
