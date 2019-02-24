Bazemore scored 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 win over the Suns.

He tied Trae Young for the team scoring lead on the night, and Bazemore's five made three-pointers also set a new season high for the 29-year-old. He'll likely return to the bench once Kevin Huerter (ankle) gets healthy, but Bazemore has some intriguing fantasy potential as long as he remains in the starting five.

