Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Makes impact in start
Bazemore scored 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 win over the Suns.
He tied Trae Young for the team scoring lead on the night, and Bazemore's five made three-pointers also set a new season high for the 29-year-old. He'll likely return to the bench once Kevin Huerter (ankle) gets healthy, but Bazemore has some intriguing fantasy potential as long as he remains in the starting five.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...