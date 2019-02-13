Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Modest effort off bench
Bazemore totaled five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal over 16 minutes in the Hawks' win over the Lakers on Tuesday.
Bazemore filled up the stat sheet in Tuesday's win, though it was a modest performance. Bazemore was highly productive in his starts this season, but with Taurean Prince fully healthy, he's fallen down the pecking order, averaging just 16.9 minutes in his last eight games. Barring any injuries to his teammates, Bazemore is not a viable fantasy option in most formats.
