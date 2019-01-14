Bazemore (ankle) remains without a set timetable for his return, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bazemore will likely be reviewed upon a day-to-day basis until there is set timetable for his return. The Old Dominion product has been sidelined since Dec. 30 with a lingering right ankle sprain and it has been reported that Bazemore hasn't started contact work yet.