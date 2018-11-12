Bazemore delivered 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, five steals and one block across 33 minutes in the Hawks' 107-106 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

Bazemore's scoring total was second on the team for the night, but he partly sullied his strong overall line with a key foul. The 29-year-old was called for a technical foul for yelling at the referees following a Kyle Kuzma game-tying layup with 1;34 to go, and the Lakers forward made the resulting free throw to give Los Angeles a 105-104 lead at the time. Bazemore otherwise continued his stellar play Sunday, posting his best scoring total since Oct. 24 and recording a season high in steals. His 58.3 percent success rate from the floor -- which included a 60.0 percent tally from three-point range -- also marked the fifth time in six November games that he's reached the 50.0 percent mark.