Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Out at least two weeks
Bazemore (ankle) will miss at least the next two weeks, and will be re-evaulated at that time, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bazemore suffered the injury in the third quarter of Saturday's win. He's been averaging 30.3 minutes since the start of December, so his absence will leave a large hole in Atlanta's rotation. His absence could lead to Jeremy Lin and DeAndre' Bembry to see more run. Bazemore will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and more information should come out at that time.
