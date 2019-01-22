Bazemore (ankle) was participating in shooting drills Tuesday but is expected to miss a couple more weeks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Given the state of their season, the Hawks are likely in no rush to bring Bazemore back, but the swingman has already been sidelined for nearly a month with a right ankle sprain. Look for the veteran to near a return in mid-February with the Atlanta occasionally providing updates on his status until then.