Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Out for Monday's contest
Bazemore (ankle) won't play in Monday's game against the Orlando, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bazemore is still without a timetable for a return suggesting he could be sidelined for quite a bit of time. The Hawks will likely update the public on his status when a return is near, but for the meantime, look for Justin Anderson to assume a bigger role in Bazemore's absence.
