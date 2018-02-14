Bazemore is out for Wednesday's contest against the Pistons for rest.

Bazemore played 29 minutes during Tuesday's game against Milwaukee during the first half of a back-to-back set, scoring 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting. The back-to-back is what might be driving the rest decision, as Bazemore has averaged just 25.4 minutes over the past five games. Regardless, with Bazemore and Dennis Schroder (back) in street clothes, Malcolm Delaney, Isaiah Taylor, Tyler Dorsey and DeAndre' Bembry are all candidates to see expanded roles.