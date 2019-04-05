Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Out Friday
Bazemore (hip) will be inactive for Friday's contest against the Magic.
Apparently, Bazemore played through his hip injury during Wednesday's win over Philadelphia and re-aggravated it. As a result, Bazemore will have to watch Friday's matchup from the sidelines. DeAndre' Bembry and Justin Anderson are prime candidates to see an increased role in Bazemore's absence.
