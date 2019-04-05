Bazemore (hip) will be inactive for Friday's contest against the Magic.

Apparently, Bazemore played through his hip injury during Wednesday's win over Philadelphia and re-aggravated it. As a result, Bazemore will have to watch Friday's matchup from the sidelines. DeAndre' Bembry and Justin Anderson are prime candidates to see an increased role in Bazemore's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...