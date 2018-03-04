Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Out Sunday vs. Suns for rest
Bazemore has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns for rest, Hawks insider KL Chouinard reports.
Bazemore poured in a season-high 29 points during Friday's loss to the Warriors, but he'll be sidelined Sunday for a scheduled day of rest/maintenance. Tyler Dorsey will get the start in Bazemore's place, while Malcolm Delaney could also see additional minutes.
