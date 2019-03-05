Bazemore scored 18 points (5-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and registered seven rebounds along with three assists over 28 minutes Monday against the Heat.

Bazemore turned in his best scoring performance in five games, although he shot an unimpressive 31.3 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from deep. The 6-5 guard finished February averaging 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 12 contests, which is noticeably below his 12.7 ppg season average, so he'll aim to get back on track in March.