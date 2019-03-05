Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Posts above-average production
Bazemore scored 18 points (5-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and registered seven rebounds along with three assists over 28 minutes Monday against the Heat.
Bazemore turned in his best scoring performance in five games, although he shot an unimpressive 31.3 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from deep. The 6-5 guard finished February averaging 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 12 contests, which is noticeably below his 12.7 ppg season average, so he'll aim to get back on track in March.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...