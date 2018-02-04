Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Posts team-high 19 points Sunday
Bazemore collected 19 points (7-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Sunday's 99-96 victory over the Knicks.
Bazemore has now averaged 19.3 points per game over his last four contests, albeit on inefficient shooting the last two times out. He can catch a hothead on some nights, but even when he does, his ceiling is a 20-point scorer with little contributions in other statistical departments.
More News
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores team-high 22 in Monday's win•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Turns in excellent effort Friday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores team-high 20 points Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Records five steals Monday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 20 points Tuesday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.