Bazemore collected 19 points (7-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Sunday's 99-96 victory over the Knicks.

Bazemore has now averaged 19.3 points per game over his last four contests, albeit on inefficient shooting the last two times out. He can catch a hothead on some nights, but even when he does, his ceiling is a 20-point scorer with little contributions in other statistical departments.