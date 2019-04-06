Bazemore (hip) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Milwaukee, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bazemore is a good bet to return to the rotation after a one-game absence due to a left hip strain. If he's able to return, the veteran forward will likely slot back into his usual bench role. In 65 games this season, Bazemore's averaging 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 24.6 minutes.