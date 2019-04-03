Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Probable Wednesday
Bazemore is probable Wednesday against the 76ers due to a left adductor strain, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bazemore seems to have picked up a minor injury during Tuesday's game against the Spurs. He'll likely play Wednesday, however.
