Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Questionable for Sunday
Bazemore is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets due to a sprained left ankle, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
Bazemore presumably suffered the injury after playing just 10 minutes Friday against the Celtics. More information on his availability should arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround, or as the team ramps up its activity closer to tipoff.
