Bazemore finished with four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 130-122 win over the 76ers.

Bazemore had been listed as probable due to an adductor injury. Nevertheless, like every other Hawk that had been listed as probable, Bazemore took the floor in this one. With the team focused on developing the younger guys as the season winds down, the veteran wing isn't that reliable for fantasy purposes, though he did just drop 26 points in Tuesday's loss to the Spurs.