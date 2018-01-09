Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Records five steals Monday
Bazemore tallied 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five steals and four assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 108-107 loss to the Clippers.
Bazemore has been one of the league's best sources of steals this season, averaging 1.9 swipes across 28.4 minutes per game -- not to mention 0.7 blocks as well. Monday marked the 14th time this year he's recorded at least three steals, as well as the fourth time he's recorded at least four. That said, he's struggled on offense over the past three games, posting just 11.7 points per game on 34.2 percent shooting, compared to his season averages of 12.5 points per game on 41.0 percent shooting.
More News
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 20 points Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores team-high 19 in Friday's loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores nine points in 28 minutes•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores season-high 22 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Gets to foul line 10 times in Sunday's loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start