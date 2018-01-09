Bazemore tallied 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five steals and four assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 108-107 loss to the Clippers.

Bazemore has been one of the league's best sources of steals this season, averaging 1.9 swipes across 28.4 minutes per game -- not to mention 0.7 blocks as well. Monday marked the 14th time this year he's recorded at least three steals, as well as the fourth time he's recorded at least four. That said, he's struggled on offense over the past three games, posting just 11.7 points per game on 34.2 percent shooting, compared to his season averages of 12.5 points per game on 41.0 percent shooting.