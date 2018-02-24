Bazemore scored 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and a block in 28 minutes during Friday's 116-93 loss to the Pacers.

He's now scored in double digits through eight of nine games in February, giving Bazemore a solid fantasy floor even if his ceiling isn't all that impressive -- especially given the lack of talent around him on the Hawks roster.