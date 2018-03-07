Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 14 points Tuesday
Bazemore tallied 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five assists, two steals and one rebound across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 106-90 loss to the Raptors.
The night off for rest seemed to do Bazemore well, as he shot 75 percent from the floor Tuesday night and had a solid five assists. His point total was pedestrian and the turnovers were slightly high, but he fared well against the strong Raptor backcourt and should continue to play well in his current role.
