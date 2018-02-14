Bazemore tallied 17 points (6-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 loss to the Bucks.

Bazemore made just two-of-eight field-goal attempts from inside the three-point arc. However, he still had a decent night thanks to his four treys and well-rounded contributions. Dennis Schroder and Bazemore remain the team's most reliable guards going forward, the latter of whom can also occupy multiple positions on both ends of the floor. The Hawks may eventually elect to rest some of their more established veterans here and there as the regular season winds down, but overall Bazemore's fairly demanding role seems pretty safe.