Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 18 points in loss
Bazemore collected 18 points (6-14 FG, 0-5 3 PT, 6-8 FT) to go with four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Friday's 119-104 loss to Houston.
Bazemore scored a team-high 18 points in a losing effort on Friday. Combined with a strong shooting performance from the floor (42.8 percent), Bazemore also attempted eight free-throw attempts, converting on six of them. However, the Atlanta guard was ice cold from beyond the arc, missing all five three point opportunities. Bazemore looks to build upon Friday's offensive performance when Atlanta faces off with Cleveland on Sunday.
