Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 20 points in Monday's loss
Bazemore finished with 20 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 104-93 loss to the Heat.
Bazemore stepped up in the absence of Dennis Schroder (ankle), filling the role of primary playmaker down the stretch. It wasn't an efficient shooting effort, but Bazemore will likely have another chance to fill up the box score against the Bulls on Thursday, as Schroder is shooting for a Friday return versus the Nuggets.
