Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 20 points in Sunday's loss
Bazemore had 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 144-127 loss to the Nets.
Bazemore scored at least 20 points for the third time in his last five games while also adding another three steals. Across the five-game stretch, Bazemore is averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.8 steals, and 2.4 three-pointers. That kind of production means he should be on a roster in all formats, at least until Taurean Prince (ankle) returns.
