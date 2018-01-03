Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 20 points Tuesday
Bazemore scored 20 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, four assists and four steals across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 104-103 loss to Phoenix.
Scoring 20-plus points for the first time since December 12, Bazemore was deadly efficient from the floor, especially from beyond the arc where he sank four three-pointers. For the season, the forward is shooting a career-best 39.3 percent from long range on 4.1 shots per game. Even while averaging 12.1 points in the nine games since his previous 20 point game, Bazemore made at least three shots from three point range in four games.
