Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 23 in win
Bazemore had 23 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3PT, 5-5 FT) and five rebounds in Sunday's win over the Cavaliers.
Bazemore had his best game of the young season and bounced back after a dud on Friday in Memphis. He also chipped in four assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes.
