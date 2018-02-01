Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's loss
Bazemore totaled 25 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 123-110 loss to the Hornets.
Bazemore was extremely efficient, going for 20-plus points on at least 55 percent shooting for the third time in the last four games. There was a three-point (on one-for-nine shooting) dud thrown in there against the Wizards last Saturday, but Bazemore has been among the most consistent players on the Hawks all year.
More News
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores team-high 22 in Monday's win•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Turns in excellent effort Friday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores team-high 20 points Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Records five steals Monday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 20 points Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores team-high 19 in Friday's loss•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...