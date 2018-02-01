Bazemore totaled 25 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 123-110 loss to the Hornets.

Bazemore was extremely efficient, going for 20-plus points on at least 55 percent shooting for the third time in the last four games. There was a three-point (on one-for-nine shooting) dud thrown in there against the Wizards last Saturday, but Bazemore has been among the most consistent players on the Hawks all year.