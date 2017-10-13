Bazemore recorded 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 25 minutes during a 108-94 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.

Bazemore's preseason finale marked by far his best outing of the preseason, as he tallied a strong all-around line. With the Hawks lacking much in the way of offensive firepower, Bazemore could see an increased number of performances like this one during the regular season. But he has never been an extremely consistent offensive option.