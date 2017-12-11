Bazemore scored nine points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) grabbed two rebounds, dished four assists and collected one steal in 28 minutes Sunday as the Hawks came up short against the Knicks.

The role that Bazemore plays in the Hawks offense is similar to the one he played during the 2016-17 season. When forward Paul Millsap left for Denver he took 14 shots per game along with him, a void that Bazemore has helped fill. He is a known commodity at this point in his career, and there are flashes of strong production. Bazemore doesn't carry a significant amount of fantasy value, but increased opportunities have led to him becoming a do-it-all wing that coach Mike Budenholzer trusts in a number of roles.