Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores nine points in Sunday's loss
Bazemore collected nine points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 loss to the Thunder.
Bazemore filled up the stat sheet while playing a team-high 30 minutes. On a young team that's expected to finish toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference, Bazemore will be the subject of lots of trade rumors this season. However, for as long as he's on the Hawks, he'll likely be among the team's most consistent contributors.
