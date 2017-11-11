Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores season-high 22 points in loss
Bazemore scored 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go along with five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block over 32 minutes in Friday's 111-104 loss to Detroit.
In the early going, Bazemore has been up and down performer when it comes to scoring. The Atlanta guard will have stretches where he scores in the double digits for three to four straight games followed up by a single-digit night thrown into the mix. Bazemore will look to build upon Friday night's positives in the scoring department when Detroit takes on Washington on Saturday.
