Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores season-high 29 points
Bazemore scored 29 points (10-16 FG, 5-7 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go with three rebounds, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 114-109 loss to Golden State.
With his season-high 29 points, Bazemore cracked the 20 point mark for the first time since January 31. The guard was efficient from three-point range, sinking 5--of-7 from beyond the arc to complete a 10-of-16 performance from the floor. By far, Friday's game against Golden State was one of Bazemore's most impressive offensive performances of the season. However, he averaged 11.4 points on 36.9 percent shooting in his five games prior to Friday. Bazemore will look to build upon Friday's great shooting and scoring night when Atlanta takes on Phoenix on Sunday.
