Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores team-high 18 points Monday
Bazemore totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 33 minutes in Monday's 113-92 loss to the 76ers.
Monday's contest marks Bazemore's fourth game in six tries where he has recorded multiple steals. His energy on defense is stout and consistent, while his offensive production has fluctuated, to open the season. More often than not, Bazemore has collected double-digit points, but his shooting comes and goes on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Closes out game with team-leading 32 points•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 23 in win•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores nine points in Sunday's loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Best season to date•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Timeline updated to 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Will need 3-to-4 weeks to recover•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...