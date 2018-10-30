Bazemore totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 33 minutes in Monday's 113-92 loss to the 76ers.

Monday's contest marks Bazemore's fourth game in six tries where he has recorded multiple steals. His energy on defense is stout and consistent, while his offensive production has fluctuated, to open the season. More often than not, Bazemore has collected double-digit points, but his shooting comes and goes on a nightly basis.