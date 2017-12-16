Bazemore scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 96-94 loss to the Grizzlies.

His desperation three-pointer at the buzzer clanked off the front of the rim, but otherwise it was a strong performance for Bazemore. The 28-year-old has been alternating solid scoring nights with poor ones lately but has continued to provide value in other categories, resulting in a fantasy-friendly average of 13.2 points, 5.3 boards, 5.3 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.7 steals over the last six games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop