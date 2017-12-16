Bazemore scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 96-94 loss to the Grizzlies.

His desperation three-pointer at the buzzer clanked off the front of the rim, but otherwise it was a strong performance for Bazemore. The 28-year-old has been alternating solid scoring nights with poor ones lately but has continued to provide value in other categories, resulting in a fantasy-friendly average of 13.2 points, 5.3 boards, 5.3 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.7 steals over the last six games.