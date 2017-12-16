Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores team-high 19 in Friday's loss
Bazemore scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 96-94 loss to the Grizzlies.
His desperation three-pointer at the buzzer clanked off the front of the rim, but otherwise it was a strong performance for Bazemore. The 28-year-old has been alternating solid scoring nights with poor ones lately but has continued to provide value in other categories, resulting in a fantasy-friendly average of 13.2 points, 5.3 boards, 5.3 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.7 steals over the last six games.
More News
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores nine points in 28 minutes•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores season-high 22 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Gets to foul line 10 times in Sunday's loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 20 points in Monday's loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Decent two-way effort Friday•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...