Bazemore collected 20 points (9-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 94-93 victory over the Pelicans.

Bazemore shot woefully from three-point range, but was extremely efficient getting to the basket and connecting on his mid-range opportunities, allowing him to post a team-high in points. Albeit it was a defensive game, Bazemore still showed flashes of scoring, and his 12 steals over the past 5 games proves he can be a valuable player on both sides of the ball.