Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores team-high 20 points Wednesday
Bazemore collected 20 points (9-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 94-93 victory over the Pelicans.
Bazemore shot woefully from three-point range, but was extremely efficient getting to the basket and connecting on his mid-range opportunities, allowing him to post a team-high in points. Albeit it was a defensive game, Bazemore still showed flashes of scoring, and his 12 steals over the past 5 games proves he can be a valuable player on both sides of the ball.
More News
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Records five steals Monday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 20 points Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores team-high 19 in Friday's loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores nine points in 28 minutes•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores season-high 22 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...