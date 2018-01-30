Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores team-high 22 in Monday's win
Bazemore scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 105-100 win over the Timberwolves.
The 28-year-old has been inconsistent lately, topping 20 points in two of his last three games but managing only three points in the contest in between. Bazemore's putting together a career-best scoring pace in 2017-18, but it's still just a modest bump on the 11.6 PPG he produced two seasons ago.
