Bazemore scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 105-100 win over the Timberwolves.

The 28-year-old has been inconsistent lately, topping 20 points in two of his last three games but managing only three points in the contest in between. Bazemore's putting together a career-best scoring pace in 2017-18, but it's still just a modest bump on the 11.6 PPG he produced two seasons ago.