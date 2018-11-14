Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scoring-heavy line in loss
Bazemore supplied 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in the Hawks' 110-103 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.
Bazemore checked in behind only Taurean Prince in terms of scoring for the Hawks, although he provided lighter production than usual in other categories. The seven-year veteran has hit his stride offensively in November, as he's now posted double-digit point tallies in six of his last seven contests. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Bazemore is averaging 14.7 points (on 46.3 percent shooting) in the current month, and his 46.6 percent success rate for the season serves as a career-best figure.
