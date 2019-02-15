Bazemore generated 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes Thursday in the Hawks' 106-91 loss to the Knicks.

The Hawks' starting unit struggled for much of the day, resulting in Bazemore and two others (Alex Len and DeAndre' Bembry) all logging 20-plus minutes off the bench. The elevated playing time helped Bazemore turn in his best scoring performance in his nine games since returning from an ankle injury. With Bazemore staying put at the trade deadline and a buyout likely not in the cards, it will be difficult for him to regularly receive playing time on Thursday's level, thereby putting a significant cap on his fantasy utility.