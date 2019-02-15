Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Shines off bench in loss
Bazemore generated 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes Thursday in the Hawks' 106-91 loss to the Knicks.
The Hawks' starting unit struggled for much of the day, resulting in Bazemore and two others (Alex Len and DeAndre' Bembry) all logging 20-plus minutes off the bench. The elevated playing time helped Bazemore turn in his best scoring performance in his nine games since returning from an ankle injury. With Bazemore staying put at the trade deadline and a buyout likely not in the cards, it will be difficult for him to regularly receive playing time on Thursday's level, thereby putting a significant cap on his fantasy utility.
More News
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Modest effort off bench•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Expected to stick with Atlanta•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores nine points in loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Cleared to play 20 minutes•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Likely out two more weeks•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...