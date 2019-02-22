Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Starting Friday
Bazemore will start Friday's game against the Pistons, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Kevin Huerter is out due to an ankle injury, so coach Lloyd Pierce will throw Bazemore into the fold. The veteran hasn't started since Dec. 29. As a starter this season, he has averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals in 28.0 minutes.
