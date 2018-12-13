Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Strong effort in Wednesday's loss
Bazemore tallied 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to Dallas.
Bazemore has now played at least 32 minutes in three straight games, scoring 22 points in two of those games. Over those three games, he is averaging 17.0 points including almost three triples as well as 3.0 steals. The continued absence of Taurean Prince (ankle) benefits Bazemore and for the next couple of weeks, he is worth a look in standard formats.
