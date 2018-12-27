Bazemore paced the Hawks with 32 points (14-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and added four assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 31 minutes Wednesday in the team's 129-121 loss to the Pacers.

The scoring total tied Bazemore's previous season high established Oct. 24 against the Mavericks and continued a hot run on offense for the swingman, who is averaging 18.2 points over his last nine outings. Bazemore is expected to see his usage and playing time take a hit once Taurean Prince (ankle) returns to action, but it'll likely be at least another week before that happens.