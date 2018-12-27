Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Ties season high in scoring
Bazemore paced the Hawks with 32 points (14-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and added four assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 31 minutes Wednesday in the team's 129-121 loss to the Pacers.
The scoring total tied Bazemore's previous season high established Oct. 24 against the Mavericks and continued a hot run on offense for the swingman, who is averaging 18.2 points over his last nine outings. Bazemore is expected to see his usage and playing time take a hit once Taurean Prince (ankle) returns to action, but it'll likely be at least another week before that happens.
More News
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Another 20-point effort Friday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 20 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Strong effort in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Totals 22 points Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Will start Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...