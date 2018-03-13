Bazemore's (knee) recovery timeline has been updated from 3-to-4 weeks to 6-to-8 weeks, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Earlier Tuesday, general manager Travis Schlenk noted that Bazemore's recovery from a bone bruise in his right knee or an injury to his ACL was expected to last 3-to-4 weeks. However, since then, that timeline has been updated to 6-to-8 weeks. While he's on the shelf, Taurean Prince, Tyler Dorsey, Andrew White and DeAndre Bembry (abdomen) could all see expanded roles.

