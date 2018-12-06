Bazemore posted 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, four steals, two rebounds and a block across 34 minutes Wednesday against Washington.

Bazemore had shot an ugly 8-of-36 in his previous four games so it was good to see him bounce back and eclipse the 20 point threshold for the fifth time this season. Although his shooting has come and gone, the veteran guard has been made steady contributions on the defensive end of the floor with season averages of 1.6 steals and 1.0 block per game. One thing to note with Bazemore is that his minutes have declined in the past 10 games but may bump up with Taurean Prince (ankle) set to miss at least three weeks.